Trump again says Iran conflict will wind down soon, but doesn’t give timeline

US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t expect the Iran conflict to last much longer.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office specifically about the latest escalation and how much longer it is likely to last, Trump responds, “Not too long.”

He then speaks more generally about the broader conflict and insists that that too will be over soon, without providing a timeline.

“I don’t think it will be very much longer. I don’t know how much more they can take,” Trump says of Iran.

For months, he claimed that the war would end quickly and that Iran would capitulate, but that has not panned out.

He insists the upcoming US midterm elections in early November are not a factor in his decision-making, as is widely thought to be the case.

Trump suggests Republican voters are okay with paying more at the pump temporarily because they don’t want Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Asked about his post earlier today in which he wondered aloud when Iranians will revolt against the regime, he again acknowledges that such a rebellion will be difficult as long as protesters aren’t armed.

Recalling how regime gunmen have shot protesters, Trump says it’s understandable that people have stopped taking to the streets.

“That’s why it’s not happening. And who can blame them? But the regime is getting weaker by the day,” he claims.