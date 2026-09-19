Three people, including girl, said killed by IDF in north, central Gaza; no comment from military

Three people, including a girl, were killed in Israeli strikes in north and central Gaza since this morning, according to Palestinian media. The IDF does not immediately comment.

A young man killed in the northern refugee camp of Jabalia is identified as Basir al-Bursh, son of Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Strip’s Hamas-run health ministry. Munir al-Barsh can be seen in footage from Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital mourning over his son’s body.

Another man is reportedly killed in Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya neighborhood, and his body taken to the city’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Farther south, a girl is fatally wounded in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to a statement cited by Arabic media from al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah.

The man in Shejaiya and the girl in Nuseirat are not immediately identified in major news outlets.