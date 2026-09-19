Flames and smoke seen near Riyadh airport, eyewitness says, amid soaring tensions in Yemen
Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen rising near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an eyewitness says, hours after the first air raid alert in the Saudi capital since fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis resumed in neighboring Yemen in July.
The Saudi government media office does not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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