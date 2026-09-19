US okays potential $2.68 billion sale of air defense gear to Ukraine amid continued Russian strikes

The United States has approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks.

The US State Department says in a congressional notification that it made “a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine” for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

Kyiv has requested to buy equipment including multiple types of missiles, launchers, counter-drone radars and trailers, according to the State Department. The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.

“If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration,” the State Department says, adding that “The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion.”

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has seen a surge in Russian attacks, which its air defenses have struggled to repel due to ammunition shortages.

Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s Interfax news agency reports that the country’s forces struck a Ukrainian cargo and a tanker located in the Black Sea and in one of Ukraine’s ports. The report cannot not be independently verified.

Separately, Poland’s military says it has concluded preventive aviation operations that it started early today amid Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance were returned to standard operational activities after the army activated them for a state of readiness, the Polish military says, adding that there was no violation of Poland’s airspace.