Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Denmark hails ‘binding’ deal granting US permanent security control over Greenland

By AFP Today, 12:32 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Denmark hails a “binding” deal announced by US President Donald Trump to give Washington “permanent control” over Greenland’s security and bar Russian and Chinese bases from the Arctic territory.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen says “next week could be a good week” because of the signing, which Denmark and Greenland have said would take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“A long period of uncertainty will hopefully be replaced by a binding agreement that strengthens security in the Arctic and North Atlantic,” the foreign minister says in a social media post.

He adds that the deal, which he says respects Denmark’s “red lines,” is “important” in light of a changed security situation.

The terms of the deal are uncertain, and Denmark maintains its sovereignty remains intact.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needs to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.