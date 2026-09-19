Denmark hails ‘binding’ deal granting US permanent security control over Greenland

Denmark hails a “binding” deal announced by US President Donald Trump to give Washington “permanent control” over Greenland’s security and bar Russian and Chinese bases from the Arctic territory.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen says “next week could be a good week” because of the signing, which Denmark and Greenland have said would take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“A long period of uncertainty will hopefully be replaced by a binding agreement that strengthens security in the Arctic and North Atlantic,” the foreign minister says in a social media post.

He adds that the deal, which he says respects Denmark’s “red lines,” is “important” in light of a changed security situation.

The terms of the deal are uncertain, and Denmark maintains its sovereignty remains intact.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needs to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance.