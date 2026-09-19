Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Foreign Ministry: We are working to ensure rights of Israelis arrested in Turkey are protected

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:14 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The Foreign Ministry says that it was informed yesterday of the arrest of Israelis in Turkey, and that it is “working to ensure that the rights of the Israeli citizens are protected.”

Turkish authorities said earlier today they’d broken up an Israel-linked international investment fraud network accused of stealing some $266 million from victims across Europe, Asia and Africa. Local media said 9 Israelis were arrested.

Israel and Turkey, formerly close allies, are now regional rivals, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerging as one of Israel’s leading critics on the international stage. The two countries do maintain diplomatic ties, however.

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