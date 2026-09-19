Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Hamas commander who took part in Oct. 7 killed last week in Gaza strike — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:24 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last week, the military announces.

The Thursday strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Suleiman Byouk, a commander in Hamas’s military wing, according to the IDF.

The IDF says the terrorist invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and during the war and recently was involved in planting bombs against Israeli troops.

Byouk had been advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in a systemic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that he was “eliminated to remove the threat.”

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