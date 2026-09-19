IDF: Slain Hamas Rafah Brigade commander involved in holding hostages, including Hadar Goldin’s body

The commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last week, was involved in holding hostages during the war, as well as holding the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin in the years prior, according to the military.

Following a review of intelligence, the IDF and Shin Bet say that Nael Abu Obeid “was involved in the abduction and holding of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians for years and during the war.”

In 2014, Abu Obeid was the deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade. During that time, he took part in holding the body of Goldin, an officer with the Givati Brigade, whose body was only returned last year.

During the current war, the military says Abu Obeid held several hostages, including tank soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nimrod Cohen, in a major tunnel system under Rafah.