Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Yemen’s president urges people to join army, offers future amnesty to Houthi rebels who leave group

By Reuters Today, 9:29 pm
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Members of the Haj Ali Araj family, who are displaced from Mokha, arrive at Al-Firdaws camp in Ras Imran, on the western outskirts of Aden, Yemen, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)
Members of the Haj Ali Araj family, who are displaced from Mokha, arrive at Al-Firdaws camp in Ras Imran, on the western outskirts of Aden, Yemen, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)

Rashid al-Alimi, the Riyadh-based president of Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government, calls on Yemenis to mobilize and join the armed forces.

He also offers a future general amnesty to Houthi fighters and affiliates who leave the group starting September 26.

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