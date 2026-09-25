Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Yemen’s president urges people to join army, offers future amnesty to Houthi rebels who leave group
Rashid al-Alimi, the Riyadh-based president of Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government, calls on Yemenis to mobilize and join the armed forces.
He also offers a future general amnesty to Houthi fighters and affiliates who leave the group starting September 26.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here