Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
23-year-old man shot dead in northern town, as crime wave in Arab community spirals
A man is shot dead in the northern town of Kabul, authorities say, amid the ongoing crime wave plaguing the Arab community.
Paramedics treated Mohammed Samer Yassin, 23, on the scene, then took him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.
He was declared dead at the hospital.
He is the 182nd Arab homicide victim in Israel this year, according to figures from the Abraham Initiatives, a coexistence group.
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