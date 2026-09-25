US congress received intel Saudis haven’t ruled out nuclear weapons program — report

Congress received a classified assessment by the US intelligence community that Saudi Arabia has not dismissed the possibility of developing a nuclear weapons program, unnamed US officials tell The Washington Post.

Washington and Riyadh confirmed in July they had reached an agreement that could potentially provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capability for its civilian nuclear program.

US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials have voiced deep concern over such a project due to fears Saudi Arabia could eventually convert it to develop nuclear weapons, though it doesn’t appear likely the Republican-controlled legislature will block its implementation.

A group of Democratic senators led by Massachusetts’ Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio today warning of the departure from precedent, which may spark a process “that is all but certain to allow Riyadh to acquire the means to enrich uranium and possibly develop nuclear weapons,” The Post reports.

Merkley tells The Post that the situation is “bogus as hell,” arguing that Saudi demands suggest its intentions for a nuclear program go beyond civilian use.

Riyadh does not respond directly to The Post’s questions, instead relaying an earlier statement from its energy minister that their plan is “peaceful.”

The US State Department says Washington “does not and will not support a Saudi nuclear weapon program,” and defends the decision.

The CIA declined to comment.