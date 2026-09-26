Three reported killed in Ukrainian drone strike in south Russia; Kyiv says it struck oil refinery

Three people were killed and two injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, local authorities say.

The local task force says the attack sparked fires at industrial sites and that the flames have been extinguished.

Ukraine’s military said earlier that Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar overnight.

The Ukrainian General Staff said a fire broke out at the facility, which it described as helping fuel Russia’s war effort.