Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Bangkok authorities declare flood disaster of 48 hours of continuous rainfall

By AFP Today, 10:45 am
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The streets are flooded after heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
The streets are flooded after heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Bangkok authorities declare a flood disaster across the Thai capital after almost 48 hours of heavy rain left canals full, roads submerged and residents knee-deep in water.

The declaration, which gives local organizations special powers to act, is in effect across all the city’s 50 districts. Bangkok authorities say they have prepared one million sandbags for distribution and have opened several temporary shelters in schools.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt says the situation has “stabilized,” but that it will still take two or three days for the water to drain, as long as the rain holds off.

The governor has urged people to stay home after almost 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) of rain fell since Thursday afternoon, while Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said he is cutting short a trip to London to return.

The almost continuous rain has swelled Bangkok’s network of canals, sending murky water into surrounding homes, restaurants, shops and alleyways.

Numerous major roads were also flooded on Saturday, AFP journalists report, while residents were forced to wade through knee- or sometimes thigh-high water in several different neighbourhoods.

Widespread deluges across Thailand in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.

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