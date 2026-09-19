Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Houthis say they targeted ‘sensitive sites’ in Riyadh, oil sites in Saudi port city Yanbu

By AFP Today, 8:28 pm
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In this frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on September 19, 2026, fire trucks and police vehicles are seen at the scene of a fire at the Aramco fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (AFPTV/AFP)
In this frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on September 19, 2026, fire trucks and police vehicles are seen at the scene of a fire at the Aramco fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (AFPTV/AFP)

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthis say that they launched strikes targeting “sensitive sites” in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and oil facilities in the kingdom’s port city of Yanbu, hours after residents reported blasts in the Saudi capital.

“In response to the Saudi enemy’s criminal attempts to target the capital Sanaa… the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says, in a statement on Telegram. “The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu.”

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