3 Palestinians reported wounded as settlers and IDF enter West Bank village

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that three Palestinians were wounded by gunfire as settlers and IDF troops entered a village in the West Bank.

Earlier, settlers were filmed close to homes in the village of Mughayer near Ramallah alongside IDF troops. According to additional footage, the troops also detained one of the Palestinians. It was also reported that IDF troops fired tear gas at Palestinians.

The reason for the soldiers’ and settlers’ entry into the village, and the details of the incident, remain unclear. The IDF has yet to respond to a Times of Israel request for comment on the matter.