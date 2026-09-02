Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

3 Palestinians reported wounded as settlers and IDF enter West Bank village

By Nurit Yohanan 2 September 2026, 9:58 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that three Palestinians were wounded by gunfire as settlers and IDF troops entered a village in the West Bank.

Earlier, settlers were filmed close to homes in the village of Mughayer near Ramallah alongside IDF troops. According to additional footage, the troops also detained one of the Palestinians. It was also reported that IDF troops fired tear gas at Palestinians.

The reason for the soldiers’ and settlers’ entry into the village, and the details of the incident, remain unclear. The IDF has yet to respond to a Times of Israel request for comment on the matter.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.