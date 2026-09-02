Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

US judge rules alleged Charlie Kirk killer can face trial

By AFP Today, 4:38 am Edit

A US judge in the state of Utah has ruled that the accused murderer of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk will face trial, finding that prosecutors had sufficient evidence against him.

“For the foregoing reasons and based off the record and parties’ submissions, it is hereby ordered that the defendant, Tyler James Robinson, is bound over for trial,” Judge Tony Graf says in court.

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