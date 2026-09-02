Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

German Navy says it successfully tested Israeli ballistic missile system, will move forward with procurement

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:52 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The German Navy carries out a test with the Israeli-made LORA ballistic missile system in the North Atlantic, in footage published September 2, 2026. (Via Deutsche Marine on Instagram)
The German Navy carries out a test with the Israeli-made LORA ballistic missile system in the North Atlantic, in footage published September 2, 2026. (Via Deutsche Marine on Instagram)

The German Navy says it successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile system last night and will now begin to advance plans to procure the projectiles.

The Long-Range Artillery Weapon System, known by the acronym LORA, has a range of 400 kilometers and is accurate to within 10 meters, according to its manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries. It is classified as a short-range ballistic missile.

German news agency DPA reports that two German frigates were deployed to waters between Ireland and Iceland for the “secret” test of the Israeli-made LORA last night.

“With the successful launch of a ballistic missile last night in the North Atlantic, we made naval history. I am extremely satisfied with this achievement,” says Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, chief of the German Navy, in a post on Instagram.

Kaack says the LORA “can be successfully deployed from our units, and the potential range exceeds anything we have known before.”

“For the protection of Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and defense readiness at sea,” he adds.

Alongside the remarks from Kaack, the German Navy publishes footage showing the test of the LORA.

DPA reports that Germany now plans to advance the procurement of the LORA, which would be part of efforts to deter Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

IAI says that during Germany’s test, “the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision.”

“Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all the trial’s objectives,” the Israeli defense firm adds.

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