Iran security chief says US to face ‘new strategy on the battlefield’ after strikes
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Iran’s security chief warns the United States will face a “new strategy” from Tehran in the Middle East war after the heaviest exchange of attacks between the foes in weeks.
“You will soon see that Iran’s new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei posts on X.
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