Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran security chief says US to face ‘new strategy on the battlefield’ after strikes

By AFP Today, 2:49 pm Edit
Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran’s security chief warns the United States will face a “new strategy” from Tehran in the Middle East war after the heaviest exchange of attacks between the foes in weeks.

“You will soon see that Iran’s new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei posts on X.

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