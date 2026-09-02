Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Police: Tel Aviv man interrogated for online incitement against official, reported to be Knesset speaker

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:32 pm Edit
Speaker of the Knesset MK Amir Ohana attends a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 21, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Speaker of the Knesset MK Amir Ohana attends a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 21, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Police say they have launched an investigation into a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of online incitement to violence against an elected official, who is identified in Hebrew media as Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The suspect was summoned to the South Tel Aviv police station for interrogation today after police received a report last night “about a post published on social media that allegedly included a phrase expressing incitement against an elected official,” police say, without naming the official.

Following the interrogation, the suspect was released under restrictions, police say, adding that “the investigation is ongoing.”

Channel 14 identifies the suspect as an anti-government activist. According to a screenshot posted by the pro-government network, the activist wrote that coalition members “should be condemned to death” in a response to a post on X by Ohana.

The activist matches the police’s description of the suspect. The post in question is not currently online.

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