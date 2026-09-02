Haredi men picket police official’s home after Airports Authority says 6 draft evaders arrested

Dozens of Haredi men protested this evening outside the Jerusalem home of Superintendent Haim Shmueli, head of the police’s traffic department, footage shows, after the Israel Airports Authority said six draft evaders were detained while trying to leave the country.

Footage from Jerusalem tonight shows the protesters shouting “Gevalt,” a Yiddish exclamation of distress, as several police officers stand between them and the house.

במחאה על מעצרי עריקים: עשרות חרדים קיצוניים הגיעו לביתו של ראש אגף התנועה במשטרה. pic.twitter.com/IiUS8wrzT7 — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) September 2, 2026

The IAA said this morning that Ben Gurion Airport security staff detained six draft evaders — two at Terminal 1 and four at Terminal 3 — who were “trying to sneak out of the country.”

Haredi media identified the six as ultra-Orthodox passengers.

The six detainees were transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority, where an examination showed they all faced standing orders that barred their leaving the country because of draft evasion, the IAA said.