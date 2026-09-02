Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IRGC says it struck US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles, drones

By AFP Today, 4:40 am Edit

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they struck US bases with missiles and drones in Erbil in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reports.

The Guards said they “carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil” that destroyed a maintenance centre, warehouses and the “guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat,” according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA.

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