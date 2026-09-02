IDF: Interceptors launched at ‘suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israel’
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The IDF says overnight sirens in the northern border town of Kfar Yuval were triggered by interceptors that it launched at a “suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”
“The interception results are under review,” the army says in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.
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