Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IDF: Interceptors launched at ‘suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israel’

Today, 5:45 am Edit

The IDF says overnight sirens in the northern border town of Kfar Yuval were triggered by interceptors that it launched at a “suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

“The interception results are under review,” the army says in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

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