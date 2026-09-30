Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Omani pilot who tried to crash flydubai plane said to be a religious extremist

Today, 9:42 pm
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The Omani pilot who allegedly tried to crash a flydubai plane full of Israeli passengers earlier today is described by a fellow pilot as a religious extremist.

The pilot tells Israel’s Channel 16 news that the Omani national joined flydubai just eight months ago.

“He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women,” the pilot tells the network.

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