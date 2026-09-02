IDF: Hamas commander, another operative, killed in Gaza strike Monday

Two Hamas operatives, including a commander in the terror group’s “military security department,” were killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip this week, the military announces.

The strike on Monday killed Talal Mustafa Saleh Badawi, a commander in the military security department in Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, and Momen Saeed Mohammed Al-Hawari, another Hamas operative, according to the IDF.

The IDF says both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”