Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IDF: Hamas commander, another operative, killed in Gaza strike Monday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:12 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Hamas operatives, including a commander in the terror group’s “military security department,” were killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip this week, the military announces.

The strike on Monday killed Talal Mustafa Saleh Badawi, a commander in the military security department in Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, and Momen Saeed Mohammed Al-Hawari, another Hamas operative, according to the IDF.

The IDF says both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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