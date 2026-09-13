Woman wearing Star of David attacked by men hurling antisemitic insults in Berlin

A 43-year-old woman wearing a Star of David necklace was wounded in an antisemitic attack in central Berlin early Friday, when two men allegedly insulted her and one assaulted her with a broken glass bottle, police said.

Berlin police said Saturday that the attack took place at around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Torstrasse in the Mitte district.

The two men approached the woman and confronted her over the Star of David she was wearing, before directing antisemitic insults at her.

One of the suspects then attacked the woman with a broken glass bottle.

The victim suffered several cuts to her hand while trying to defend herself and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no update on her condition from authorities.

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Bild reported that the two suspects fled the scene and apparently remained unidentified as of Saturday.

The assault came amid persistently high levels of antisemitism in Germany since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught on southern Israel and the war that followed.

The Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism, known as RIAS, said in May that many members of the Jewish community in Germany avoid displaying religious symbols or speaking Hebrew openly amid harassment, intimidation and violence in public spaces.

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According to a report in July by the J7 Task Force, an organization representing major Jewish communities across seven nations, Germany documented 8,725 antisemitic incidents in 2025, marking a 215% spike over five years.

That represented the highest per capita rate in the world, with nearly 70 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents, as attacks by both far-right groups and far-left anti-imperialist networks surged. Researchers also flagged an accelerating erosion of Holocaust memory and awareness, particularly among younger demographics.

German prosecutors on Friday charged seven suspected members of Palestinian terror group Hamas for allegedly planning attacks to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack.

Also on Friday, German authorities said that Charlotte Knobloch, a prominent leader of the Jewish community in Munich who has called for the potential banning of Alternative for Germany (AfD), has received a death threat linked to the far-right party’s recent state election victory.