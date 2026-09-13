Two Palestinians reportedly attacked by settlers in West Bank

Palestinian media reports say that two Palestinians from the Salfit area in the West Bank were injured after being beaten during an attack by settlers while the Palestinians were on their land in nearby Wadi al-Sha’er. In footage published online, one of them can be seen with injuries to his leg and head.

There are no reports of arrests.

Separately, Palestinian reports say settlers attacked the village of Deir Jarir, near Ramallah, and smashed a Palestinian vehicle. There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

???? تضرر مركبة فلسطينية إثر اعتداء مستوطنين عليها قرب مدخل قرية دير جرير، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/g6srl5Rmvs — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) September 13, 2026

اصابة المواطنان محمد درويش اشتيه، ونشأت اشتيه من #سلفيت، بجروح ورضوض، جراء اعتداء مستوطنين عليهما بالضرب المبرح، أثناء تواجدهما في أراضيهما بمنطقة واد الشاعر في سلفيت. pic.twitter.com/ipz9I8kOOq — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 13, 2026