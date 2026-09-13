Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Two Palestinians reportedly attacked by settlers in West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:33 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media reports say that two Palestinians from the Salfit area in the West Bank were injured after being beaten during an attack by settlers while the Palestinians were on their land in nearby Wadi al-Sha’er. In footage published online, one of them can be seen with injuries to his leg and head.

There are no reports of arrests.

Separately, Palestinian reports say settlers attacked the village of Deir Jarir, near Ramallah, and smashed a Palestinian vehicle. There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

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