Daily Briefing Sept. 13: How Oct. 7 proved value of IDF’s women warriors

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Tal Schneider joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Today, we’re taking a break from the news and getting a sneak peek into Schneider’s new Hebrew-language book, “Milchama Mishelahen” (“Israel’s Women Warriors”).

Recently published by Yediot Aharonoth, the book charts Israel’s female fighters — from the pre-state underground resistance movements to the landmark court case of Alice Miller, to today’s combat soldiers.

Schneider describes how, immediately on October 7, 2023, she knew it was imperative to chronicle the valor committed by groups of female soldiers — often in the face of certain death. We hear how their sacrifice saved innumerable Israelis and turned the tide of a wave of Hamas terrorists in several locations.

However, there are still immense challenges to the integration of women into the combat forces. Schneider gives humorous — and devastating — examples of the cultural bias women face.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Check out the first chapter of Tal Schneider’s new book (Hebrew)

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: