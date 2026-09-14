The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 14 – IDF rejects film’s claim Israel killed Gazans with AI-assisted targeting

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian discusses controversy over ‘NAZA’ documentary, Hamas commanders killed in Gaza, West Bank unrest and how the IDF blew up a Hezbollah complex

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Edit Today, 2:20 pmUpdated at 2:46 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Israeli politicians assail the Israeli filmmakers behind documentary “NAZA,” about Israel’s alleged AI-assisted killing of civilians in Gaza, Fabian discusses the IDF’s immediate response accusing the filmmakers of making false and unverified claims.

More from The Daily Briefing

Fabian reports on recent IDF strikes in Gaza that killed several well-known, senior Hamas commanders, and notes that these strikes receive less attention than they did in the past.

Fabian discusses two incidents in the West Bank over the weekend — concerning an off-duty soldier who fired at Palestinians he said were throwing stones, and a soldier who shot and injured a Palestinian during a settler clash.

After the IDF blew up Hezbollah’s underground facility beneath Lebanon’s Ali Taher Ridge, Fabian details aspects of the complex and explains why it took so long to carry out the operation.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Culture minister urges revoking citizenship of ‘NAZA’ film creators for ‘treason’

IDF says it killed two Hamas engineers in Gaza strike; 13 others reported injured

IDF kills commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade in southern Gaza airstrike

IDF soldier shoots, injures Palestinian who posed no apparent threat amid settler clash

Off-duty soldier suspended for firing at Palestinians in West Bank, says they threw stones

IDF blows up Hezbollah’s ‘strategic’ complex beneath south Lebanon’s Ali Taher Ridge

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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