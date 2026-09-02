Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran’s rial drops to new low of 2.2 million to the dollar, tracking websites show

By Reuters Today, 9:19 pm Edit

Iran’s currency has dropped to a record low of more than 2.2 million rials per US dollar, two websites tracking the free market rate show, amid renewed military strikes.

The rial has dropped about 10% in the past week. The troubled currency has lost about half of its value in a year of tightening US sanctions and US and Israeli attacks that began in February.

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