Iran’s rial drops to new low of 2.2 million to the dollar, tracking websites show
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Iran’s currency has dropped to a record low of more than 2.2 million rials per US dollar, two websites tracking the free market rate show, amid renewed military strikes.
The rial has dropped about 10% in the past week. The troubled currency has lost about half of its value in a year of tightening US sanctions and US and Israeli attacks that began in February.
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