Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Trump: When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:36 am Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump denies that his current strategy is to force Iran back to the negotiation table.

“I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable,” he adds.

“When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” Trump asks.

While Trump began the war by urging Iranians to take over their government institutions after the bombing subsides, he went on to caution against such a revolt, given that unarmed demonstrators would be no match for the regime gunmen cracking down against them.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.