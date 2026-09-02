Trump: When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?

US President Donald Trump denies that his current strategy is to force Iran back to the negotiation table.

“I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable,” he adds.

“When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” Trump asks.

While Trump began the war by urging Iranians to take over their government institutions after the bombing subsides, he went on to caution against such a revolt, given that unarmed demonstrators would be no match for the regime gunmen cracking down against them.