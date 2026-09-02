Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

16 people killed, 28 injured in bus crash on Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt’s Sinai

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 9:11 am Edit

A bus crash in Egypt’s eastern Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday killed 16 people and injured 28 others, the country’s health ministry reports.

Twenty ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, which occurred on the road between the popular tourist towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on South Sinai’s eastern coast.

The area is popular with tourists from Israel and divers from around the world. The nationalities of the fatalities have not been released.

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