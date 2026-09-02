Israel demolishes Palestinian village located in firing zone in southern West Bank

Israel demolishes all the homes in a small Palestinian village in the South Hebron Hills that has a population of 12 families, comprising around 70 people. The village, Khirbet al-Tabban, is located within IDF Firing Zone 918.

In 2022, the High Court of Justice ruled on a petition that had been pending for some 20 years, determining that Palestinians living in the firing zone had not permanently resided there before the area was declared a firing zone, and therefore had no right to live there. Around three years later, the IDF began demolishing some of the Palestinians’ homes in the area.

מדינת ישראל לקחה היום כפר שלם בדרום הר חברון ומחקה אותו. הכפר נקרא תבאן. לא ברור לנו עדיין למה החליטו להרוס אותו, אבל המדינה יכולה לעשות את זה בין היתר פשוט כי היא החליטה להקים "שטח אש" על האזור שבו הכפר נמצא. יום אחד יש לך בית, למחרת המדינה דופקת בדלת ומודיעה שהיא החליטה לקחת… pic.twitter.com/UXgQCNxUr4 — שוברים שתיקה (@ShovrimShtika) September 2, 2026