Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Israel demolishes Palestinian village located in firing zone in southern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 6:11 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Israel demolishes all the homes in a small Palestinian village in the South Hebron Hills that has a population of 12 families, comprising around 70 people. The village, Khirbet al-Tabban, is located within IDF Firing Zone 918.

In 2022, the High Court of Justice ruled on a petition that had been pending for some 20 years, determining that Palestinians living in the firing zone had not permanently resided there before the area was declared a firing zone, and therefore had no right to live there. Around three years later, the IDF began demolishing some of the Palestinians’ homes in the area.

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