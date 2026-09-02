Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Katz says Israel prepared to ‘respond with great force’ if Iran attacks

By AFP Today, 12:43 pm 1 Edit

Defense Minister Israel Katz says the IDF is prepared to respond “with great force” if attacked by Iran, after Iranian forces targeted US military positions across the region.

Katz says Israeli forces are prepared for a possible attack from Iran over the Jewish high holiday season, which begins in mid-September.

“For now, they are striking throughout the region except us,” he tells a conference hosted by Israeli news site Ynet and newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

“But there is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively,” he adds.

If Iran attacks, Israel would “respond with great force, independently of anyone else” Katz says, adding that “our planes are ready to take off.”

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