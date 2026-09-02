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In suit against Sara Netanyahu for conspiracy theory, Golan to lay out timeline of Oct. 7 actions — report

2 September 2026, 11:24 pm 1 Edit
Democrats party chairman Yair Golan gives a statement to the media outside the Channel 12 news studio in Tel Aviv, after the building’s entrance doors were smashed by an assailant overnight, July 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Democrats party chairman Yair Golan gives a statement to the media outside the Channel 12 news studio in Tel Aviv, after the building’s entrance doors were smashed by an assailant overnight, July 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Yair Golan will reportedly present a timeline of his actions during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and supporting documents in his libel lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu, who suggested without evidence this week that he knew of the Hamas onslaught in advance.

Golan, chair of the left-wing Democrats party and a former IDF deputy chief of staff, earned praise following the October 7 attack for driving to the scene of the fighting and rescuing people from the Nova music festival massacre. He has threatened to sue the prime minister’s wife for NIS 2.5 million ($825,000) unless she apologizes, which she has not.

An image taken from a video filmed by Yair Golan on October 7, 2023, showing the body of a dead terrorist. (Screenshot/Channel 12)

According to a report on Channel 12, Golan’s lawsuit will relate that he left home at 8:30 a.m., two hours after the onslaught began, and went to the Home Front Command, which directed him to go to the military base at Urim, which was attacked by Hamas.

Only afterward, according to the report, did he proceed to the site of the Nova festival, where he rescued six people.

The materials shown by Channel 12 also include video and audio from Golan on that day, in which he shows the bodies of terrorists who had been killed, as well as their weapons.

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