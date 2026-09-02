Trump: ‘Israel should not worry’ about latest escalation with Iran

US President Donald Trump says Israelis need not worry about the latest escalation between the US and Iran that has reverberated across the Middle East.

“Israel should not worry. You know why? Because I’m the president and I will take care of Israel,” Trump tells the Kan public broadcaster in a phone interview.

Iran has struck countries across the Middle East but has refrained from hitting Israel in the current round of conflict. Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier today that Israel was prepared to respond “with great force” if attacked by Iran during the Jewish holiday season, which begins next week.