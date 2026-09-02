Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Trump: ‘Israel should not worry’ about latest escalation with Iran

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:42 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his departure at Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his departure at Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

US President Donald Trump says Israelis need not worry about the latest escalation between the US and Iran that has reverberated across the Middle East.

“Israel should not worry. You know why? Because I’m the president and I will take care of Israel,” Trump tells the Kan public broadcaster in a phone interview.

Iran has struck countries across the Middle East but has refrained from hitting Israel in the current round of conflict. Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier today that Israel was prepared to respond “with great force” if attacked by Iran during the Jewish holiday season, which begins next week.

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