Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

US Central Command says it completed wave of strikes on Iranian military targets

Today, 1:42 am Edit

U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday its forces successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets on September 1.

“US forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities and communications sites,” CENTCOM tweets.

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members,” it adds.

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