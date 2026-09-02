2 out of 5 shuttered desalination stations back online, with officials hoping to restart another today

Two out of five desalination stations shuttered on Saturday come back online, with the Water Authority hoping to restart a third later in the day. Water has also resumed for southern farmers.

The two southernmost stations, in Ashkelon and Ashdod, remain closed.

Five out of six plants, all along the south and south-central Mediterranean coast, were forced offline by microalgae swept north by waves from the Nile Delta. These threaten the stations’ sensitive filter fibers.