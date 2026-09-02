Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average, data shows

By Reuters Today, 5:36 am Edit

Four commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from ten a day earlier and below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary shipping data shows.

The four vessels that transited were one very large crude carrier, one Panamax tanker, one Kamsarmax carrier and one intermediate tanker, initial data from shiptracker Kpler shows.

The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.

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