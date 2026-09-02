US says 17 million barrels of oil transited through Hormuz on Monday — most since war began
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US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says that 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, claiming it marked the highest level of crude oil to pass through the waterway since the Iran war had reduced flows.
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