Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

US says 17 million barrels of oil transited through Hormuz on Monday — most since war began

Today, 3:50 am Edit

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says that 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, claiming it marked the highest level of crude oil to pass through the waterway since the Iran war had reduced flows.

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