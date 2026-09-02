Reports: Girl killed by IDF fire in Gaza yesterday

Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that a girl named Israa al-Hasmi was shot dead yesterday in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip.

According to the reports, she was shot by ground forces, possibly in an area near the Yellow Line that divides the Strip between zones of Israeli and Hamas control. The girl’s age was not specified.

The Times of Israel could not independently verify the information. The IDF has yet to comment.