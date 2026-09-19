Top Iranian official says it has given conditions to mediators for talks with US

Iran has conveyed its conditions to mediators for re-engaging in negotiations aimed at ending the war with the US, Al Jazeera cites Iran’s Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei as saying in an interview.

The conditions include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian funds, and ending the naval blockade, Rezaei says, adding that consultations were continuing with Qatari and Pakistani mediators and that Tehran was awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump.