Iran seizes ship smuggling fuel in Gulf, state media reports

Iranian border guards have seized a vessel with 382,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the northern Gulf, and arrested its foreign crew of 11, the state broadcaster IRIB reports, without giving the nationality of the detained.

Iran, which has some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a sharp fall in the value of its national currency, has been seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf states.