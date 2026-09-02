Trump muses about changing the name of the Strait of Hormuz to ‘Trump Strait’

US President Donald Trump entertains the idea of changing the name of the Strait of Hormuz to ‘Trump Strait.’

“Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” Trump writes on Truth Social, claiming that the US now controls the channel.

Traffic flow through the strait remains well below prewar levels. Iran began obstructing the strait, a key pathway for oil and gas, after the war began in late February.

Trump has previously changed the names the US uses for the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario to the Gulf of America and Lake America. Mexico and Canada do not use those names. He has also fought to add his name to the Kennedy Center, the premier performing arts venue in Washington, DC.