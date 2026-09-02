Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Mamdani receives gift of honey at Jewish store in Brooklyn ahead of Rosh Hashanah

By Luke Tress Today, 8:31 pm 1 Edit

Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits a store in the ultra-Orthodox community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Footage shared by local news outlets shows Mamdani meeting with community leaders and touring the shop.

One man presents Mamdani with a gift of honey, a staple of the holiday, and another blows a shofar, according to video shared by The Boro Park Scoop.

Mamdani wishes them “Shanah tovah,” the traditional greeting for the Jewish New Year, which begins on the evening of September 11.

The outlet says the visit takes place at Eichler’s, a large Judaica store in the neighborhood.

“It is so lovely to be here, especially before the High Holidays, and to wish everyone a shanah tovah, and I really just appreciate the welcome and the conversations,” Mamdani tells the BoroPark24 news outlet.

The visit appeared to be Mamdani’s first to the Orthodox neighborhood, where residents overwhelmingly voted against him in the mayoral election.

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