Mamdani receives gift of honey at Jewish store in Brooklyn ahead of Rosh Hashanah

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits a store in the ultra-Orthodox community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Footage shared by local news outlets shows Mamdani meeting with community leaders and touring the shop.

One man presents Mamdani with a gift of honey, a staple of the holiday, and another blows a shofar, according to video shared by The Boro Park Scoop.

Mamdani wishes them “Shanah tovah,” the traditional greeting for the Jewish New Year, which begins on the evening of September 11.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stopped by Eichler’s on 13th Avenue in Boro Park this afternoon ahead of Rosh Hashanah, marking his first visit to the heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, where he received only about 15% of the vote in last year’s mayoral election. pic.twitter.com/23ArykSixW — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 2, 2026

The outlet says the visit takes place at Eichler’s, a large Judaica store in the neighborhood.

“It is so lovely to be here, especially before the High Holidays, and to wish everyone a shanah tovah, and I really just appreciate the welcome and the conversations,” Mamdani tells the BoroPark24 news outlet.

WATCH: @NYCMayor shares a special message with @BoroPark24 followers during his visit to Boro Park today ahead of the upcoming month of Tishrei. pic.twitter.com/bLadzc5tVo — Boro Park 24 News (@BoroPark24) September 2, 2026

The visit appeared to be Mamdani’s first to the Orthodox neighborhood, where residents overwhelmingly voted against him in the mayoral election.