Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran says it attacked US military targets in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 10:15 am Edit

Iranian forces say they launched attacks on US military targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and other countries in the region.

In a statement, the Iranian army says “dozens of the army’s attack drones… have targeted radar systems and the positions of US forces at the Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases in the United Arab Emirates” as well as other positions in Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air base.

The Revolutionary Guards also say they targeted US forces in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Kuwait has said that a drone attack sparked a fire in a residential complex.

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