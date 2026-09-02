Report: IAEA says Iran’s refusal to allow nuclear inspectors is matter of ‘proliferation concern’

Iran continued refusal of access for international inspectors to its nuclear sites is a “matter of proliferation concern,” said the UN nuclear watchdog chief in a report this week, according to The New York Times.

The report, dated yesterday and seen by the newspaper, was reportedly sent to members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a meeting next week that is set to discuss Iran.

“The agency’s lack of information about this material and access to facilities to verify it is a matter of proliferation concern,” said the watchdog’s report, said to be authored by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Grossi calls for Tehran to allow inspectors to enter Iran “with the utmost urgency.”

“The agency cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran or whether Iran has suspended all enrichment activities,” the document says, according to the Times.