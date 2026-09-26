Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump confirms he rejected Iranian proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

By Jacob Magid Today, 5:20 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, September 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
US President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, September 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

US President Donald Trump confirms his rejection of an Iranian proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“They made a proposal, but I rejected it,” he tells reporters when asked about it outside the White House.

“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” Trump adds, before claiming the US has “total control” over the channel.

Iran had submitted a proposal through mediators on the UN General Assembly sidelines that would’ve seen the strait reopened in exchange for the US ending its blockade of Iranian ports, as part of a wider end to the ongoing Mideast conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Trump had privately rejected the offer, telling aides that he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterm elections.

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