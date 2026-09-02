Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Report: One killed, several wounded in strike in southern Gaza

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:29 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-controlled media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others wounded in a drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF has yet to comment.

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