Report: One killed, several wounded in strike in southern Gaza
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-controlled media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others wounded in a drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
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