Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IDF: Hezbollah launched 2 drones at troops in Lebanon overnight, terror group’s sites struck in response

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:58 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones at Israeli troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting strikes on the terror group’s infrastructure in the area, the military says.

According to the IDF, one of the drones was shot down by the troops, and no soldiers were injured in the attack.

Hezbollah has a major underground facility beneath the ridge in the Nabatieh area, and several operatives are believed by the IDF to still be holed up there.

In response to the attack, the military says that it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area. The sites had been used by the terror group to advance attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon and Israeli civilians, the IDF says, adding that the strikes were intended to “remove an immediate threat.”

The IDF says that it continues to operate at the Ali Taher Ridge and “will not allow terrorists in the area to advance and carry out” attacks on troops.

“The IDF is currently operating and will continue to act with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers,” the military adds.

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