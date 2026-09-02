IDF: Hezbollah launched 2 drones at troops in Lebanon overnight, terror group’s sites struck in response

Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones at Israeli troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting strikes on the terror group’s infrastructure in the area, the military says.

According to the IDF, one of the drones was shot down by the troops, and no soldiers were injured in the attack.

Hezbollah has a major underground facility beneath the ridge in the Nabatieh area, and several operatives are believed by the IDF to still be holed up there.

In response to the attack, the military says that it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area. The sites had been used by the terror group to advance attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon and Israeli civilians, the IDF says, adding that the strikes were intended to “remove an immediate threat.”

The IDF says that it continues to operate at the Ali Taher Ridge and “will not allow terrorists in the area to advance and carry out” attacks on troops.

“The IDF is currently operating and will continue to act with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers,” the military adds.

חיזבאללה שיגר שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחותינו הפועלים במרחב הביטחוני: צה"ל תקף תשתיות טרור של הארגון בתגובה ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר במהלך הלילה שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחות צה"ל במרחב רכס עלי טאהר, הלוחמים ירו לעבר אחד הרחפנים ויירטו אותו. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו >> pic.twitter.com/KhX4Ea81Ms — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 2, 2026