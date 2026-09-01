Orthodox girl filmed defending decision to spit at Jerusalem monastery, as trend continues in Old City

New footage from earlier this evening shows a young girl defending her decision to spit at a monastery in the Old City of Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter.

“I spit on purpose because of your disgusting community,” the girl is heard saying to a woman filming.

“Get that camera out of my face,” she adds.

The footage is released by the Religious Freedom Data Center, which documents religious intolerance in Jerusalem and the Holy Land.

A Channel 13 reporter says he decided to publish the clip on his own feed due to what he says was the decision by state prosecutors to refrain from prosecuting such incidents of religious intolerance by Orthodox Jews against Christians, which have been rampant in recent months.

בגלל שהפרקליטות הפסיקה לאשר חקירות בחלק מהמקרים של יורקים על נוצרים, פרסום סרטון ביום של נצרופוביה חוזר: נתחיל הערב: שתי נערות שירקו במהלך סיור סליחות על הכנסייה ברובע הארמני נתפסו על חם במצלמות, לא רק שלא מצטערות על מה שעשו אלא מתגאות בכך. המשטרה ביקשה בחלק מהמקרים לעצור את… pic.twitter.com/pUFr5oE8Lv — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) September 1, 2026